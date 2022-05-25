iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Shares Up 1%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.22 and last traded at $53.07. 345,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 437,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.