iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.57 and last traded at $88.43. 1,948,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,544,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.89.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.32.
