iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

