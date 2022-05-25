iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Trimmed by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% in the third quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 721,000 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 661,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $13,244,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 532,721 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

