iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,782,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,909,000 after acquiring an additional 628,092 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $566,271,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,960,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,780,000 after acquiring an additional 673,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,000 shares during the period.

GOVT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.29. 9,620,420 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49.

