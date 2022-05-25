Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE ISDR opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.90. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 14.70%. On average, analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

