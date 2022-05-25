James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Announces $0.22 Semi-Annual Dividend

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

James Hardie Industries has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect James Hardie Industries to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JHX. Morgan Stanley upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.