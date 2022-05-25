Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $528,784.12 and approximately $168,524.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars.

