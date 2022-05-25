Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lantheus in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lantheus’ FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of LNTH opened at $63.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -111.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 80,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 153.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 42,166 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $89,065.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,569.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $115,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,551 shares of company stock worth $7,143,905. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.