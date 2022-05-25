Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

NYSE TGT opened at $149.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target has a 12 month low of $145.51 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $1,014,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Castellan Group raised its stake in Target by 52.1% in the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 18,034 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Target by 8.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

