JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. 7,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,424. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 2.16.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

