JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS JFEEF opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. JFE has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Get JFE alerts:

JFE Company Profile (Get Rating)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.