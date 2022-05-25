Jyoti A. Lynch Sells 30,000 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EWCZ stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. 459,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,464. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.33. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 11.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

EWCZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

