Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $203.90 million, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kamada by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kamada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

About Kamada (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.