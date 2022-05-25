Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 12,270 shares.The stock last traded at $24.60 and had previously closed at $24.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on KARO. Zacks Investment Research raised Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.16.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a market cap of $508.39 million and a PE ratio of 23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 4th quarter worth about $8,156,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Karooooo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.