Kava.io (KAVA) 1-Day Volume Tops $147.08 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00098337 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00307448 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00025972 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.