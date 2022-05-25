Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 365,283 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 135.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Yandex worth $38,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18.
Yandex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.
