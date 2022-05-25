Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $237,673,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $262,895,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $197,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $548.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $565.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,597 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

