Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $19.47 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,774 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 235,675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 392,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $197,109,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,690,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 424,168 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,765. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $494.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $464.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

