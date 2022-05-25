Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $24.46 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of MongoDB worth $24,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $223.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.41. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $217.82 and a one year high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.83.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

