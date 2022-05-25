Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 216.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,377 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $17,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,246,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $64,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after purchasing an additional 805,036 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DH stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

