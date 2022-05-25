Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 4,469 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of STAAR Surgical worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,211 shares of company stock worth $2,099,498 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

About STAAR Surgical (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.