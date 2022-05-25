Kevin Joseph Meyers Buys 3,600 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Joseph Meyers bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$15,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,616.48.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.92. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety Corp. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

About Blackline Safety (Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.