Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $151.00

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$151.00 and traded as low as C$141.53. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$146.00, with a volume of 95,637 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KXS. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$213.69.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$150.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$86.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.