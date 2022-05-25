Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.18 Million

Analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) to post sales of $34.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.20 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $39.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $132.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.59 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $139.86 million, with estimates ranging from $118.03 million to $161.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,694,000. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.44. 4,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,964. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.32%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

