Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) to announce ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.97) and the highest is ($0.81). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($6.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.74) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 122,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $698,412.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,843,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,906,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. 705,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,245. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.98. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

