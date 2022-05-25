Kohl’s Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a report released on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.87.

KSS stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

