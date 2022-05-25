Kokino LLC Makes New Investment in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Kokino LLC bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,811,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,000. Gulf Island Fabrication accounts for 19.4% of Kokino LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kokino LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Gulf Island Fabrication at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

GIFI stock remained flat at $$3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,770. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.69 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

