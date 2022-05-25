Komodo Market Cap Hits $31.58 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $31.58 million and approximately $753,768.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.58 or 0.00324173 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00078059 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00068294 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002548 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 131,827,071 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.