Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KTB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

KTB opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,238,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,836 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 353.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,576,000 after acquiring an additional 723,794 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

