Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 19500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.57 million and a P/E ratio of -9.33.
Kootenay Silver Company Profile (CVE:KTN)
Featured Stories
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Kootenay Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kootenay Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.