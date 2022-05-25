Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $173.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. 10,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.78 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.67. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

