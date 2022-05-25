Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after buying an additional 1,019,581 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,315,000 after buying an additional 523,997 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 334.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after buying an additional 406,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 791.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after buying an additional 333,507 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,326. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

