Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,932 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,393,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 126,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 850,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 207,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,051,000 after purchasing an additional 224,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 26,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLIC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $75.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.