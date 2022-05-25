KUN (KUN) Market Capitalization Hits $35,899.96

KUN (KUN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, KUN has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KUN coin can now be bought for approximately $17.95 or 0.00060918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $35,899.96 and approximately $288.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,195.36 or 0.37994487 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00072594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00503270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033878 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.73 or 1.39741035 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.