Kusama Reaches Market Cap of $681.31 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $681.31 million and $94.64 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $80.44 or 0.00270694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,874.56 or 0.43326315 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00063010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00500149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033411 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,281.26 or 1.38922431 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.