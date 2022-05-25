Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $33,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average is $111.83.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

