Landaas & Co. WI ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 27.5% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $51,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

IWD traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.65. 2,376,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,937. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.79 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

