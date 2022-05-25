Landshare (LAND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $69,097.00

Landshare (LAND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Landshare has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $69,097.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landshare coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003369 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landshare alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,084.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001663 BTC.

About Landshare

LAND is a coin. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,807,596 coins and its circulating supply is 2,336,538 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.