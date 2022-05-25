Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Raffi Babikian Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAMGet Rating) Director Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$135,000.

Raffi Babikian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 22nd, Raffi Babikian sold 49,500 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$35,808.30.
  • On Wednesday, April 20th, Raffi Babikian sold 500 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$425.00.

TSE:LAM opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$93.53 million and a P/E ratio of -9.48. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

About Laramide Resources (Get Rating)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.