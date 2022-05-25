Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Raffi Babikian Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Rating) Director Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$135,000.

Raffi Babikian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Raffi Babikian sold 49,500 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$35,808.30.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Raffi Babikian sold 500 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$425.00.

TSE:LAM opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$93.53 million and a P/E ratio of -9.48. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

