Lattice Token (LTX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $201,941.00

Lattice Token (LTX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002231 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lattice Token has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $18.94 million and $201,941.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15,097.19 or 0.50958119 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 86% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.00499559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,308.87 or 1.39431449 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars.

