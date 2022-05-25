LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Down 5.2%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.98 and last traded at $59.70. 2,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 223,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $111.67. The firm has a market cap of $701.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 4,176.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

