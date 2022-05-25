Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 51,679 Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UP. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,575,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $15,205,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $14,498,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $9,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

