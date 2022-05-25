Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 772 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $222.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.35. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $306.64.

