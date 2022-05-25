Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $247,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

