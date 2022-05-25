Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 281,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 187,608 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $50,289,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,223,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,731,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

