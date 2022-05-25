Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 183,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

AGNC stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.05. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

