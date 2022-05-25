Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000.
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.48 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
