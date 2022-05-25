Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 72,924 Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Putnam Premier Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPT opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

