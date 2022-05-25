Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $226,000 Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter worth $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter worth $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter worth $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter worth $44,751,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

